Angrezi Medium Actress Radhika Madan Receives Handwritten Letter From Amitabh Bachchan Appreciating Her Performance (See Pic)

Radhika Madan is on cloud 9. She has worked with stalwarts like Angrezi Medium and Kareena Kapoor Khan in Angrezi Medium. The movie has opened to mostly positive reviews from the critics and good box-office numbers despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, Radhika has recieved an honour that is no less than the big awards. She recieved flowers and a note of appreciation from Amitabh Bachchan. How cool is that? The actress shared her happiness, over this gesture from the superstar, on her Instagram page.

She wrote that she always used to imagine herself fainting after receiving a letter from Big B. "Thankfully I didn't faint when I actually received it...I just stood there for a few seconds soaking it all in, teary-eyed, in gratitude," she added.

In his note, Amitabh has written, "Radhika, this is Amitabh Bachchan. I write to you with the greatest of admiration for your work in Angrezi Medium. I saw the film yesterday and just could not resist writing to you. What a mature and balanced performance you have given."

Amitabh Bachchan is truly the greatest. The superstar makes sure to appreciate newcomer actors when they have done well. In the past, he had written to Sidhant Chaturvedi appreciating his debut performance in Gully Boy. Alia Bhatt had also written a handwritten note from Big B. Ranveer Singh received a letter for Padmaavat. Vicky Kaushal recieved one for Manmarziyaan. Ayushmann Khurrana recieved one after his National Film Award win.