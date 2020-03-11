Angrezi Medium Quick Movie Review: It Is An Irrfan Khan Show All The Way In First Half

Angrezi Medium gets a new release date (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It is a sheer delight to see Irrfan on the screen again. What a brilliant presence and a natural comic timing. In his comeback film, Angrezi Medium, he plays a man who has always been confused about everything but three. Angrezi Medium is the story of the third time he was not confused at all - his daughter's education. The daughter is played by Radhika Madan, who holds ground opposite a stalwart like Irrfan, for the most part. Deepak Dobariyal and Kiku Sharda also appear in the first half. Deepak makes an impression right away. Angrezi Medium Song Kudi Nu Nachne De: Radhika Madan, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Others Let Their Hair Down and Celebrate Womanhood.

The first half unfolds smoothly but on a decent pace, setting up the plot with every scene. There is plenty of family dramedy with extra topping of humour. You would not expect a twist in a movie like Angrezi Medium, but there is one - right before the interval. Unfortunately, the makers should not have included the footage from the second half in the trailer. ‘After Angrezi Medium, There Are Plans for a Chinese Medium’, Says Producer Dinesh Vijan.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is not there in the first half. She has been billed the last during the opening credits. It is a hint that even in the second half her role might not be lengthy. But we can hope that it is impactful.