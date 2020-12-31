Veteran Bollywood star Anil Kapoor expressed on the last day of 2020 that he feels grateful just to be alive through the outgoing year, which shook the world with the Covid pandemic. Kapoor shared his feelings on Instagram. The 64-year-old actor wrote: "2020... a year of growth, new dreams, hard times and a lot more...I am grateful for all that I have and grateful to be alive, surrounded by the love and support of my family and my team...Looking ahead to everything that lies in store of us, all I'm gonna say is - Bring it On #2021!" AK vs AK: Did You Know Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap Had Once Fought for Real Over a Film?

On the work front, Kapoor's latest release is the Vikramaditya Motwane-directed "AK Vs AK", which casts the actor as filmstar Anil Kapoor whose daughter, actress Sonam Kapoor (played by Sonam Kapooor), is kidnapped by a director named Anurag Kashyap (essayed by Anurag Kashyap). Before Anil Kapoor in AK Vs AK, 7 Movies Where Sunny Leone, Akshay Kumar, Dharmendra Played Fictionalised Version of Themselves in Lead Roles

Anil Kapoor Bids 2020 Goodbye:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor)

Apart from this, Kapoor recently wrapped shooting for his upcoming film "Jug Jugg Jeeyo" in Chandigarh. Helmed by Raj Mehta, the film also stars Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani and YouTuber Prajakta Koli.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 31, 2020 05:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).