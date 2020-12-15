Anup Jalota is making another hop in the world of acting. He has signed on to play the lead role in the eponymous biopic Satya Sai Baba. Earlier, he played a role in the web-series Paatal Lok, which was wrongly called his acting debut. However, a little digging into the internet revealed that the singer has acted in 1978 in a devotional film called Sampoorna Sant Darshanam. It was a small role. He has also starred in a few other devotional films back in the days. And now, he is back to the grind. Anup Jalota Birthday Special: From Devotional Films to Paatal Lok, When Bhajan Samrat Displayed His Acting Skills.

Anup Jalota is fondly called the bhajan Samrat for the number of devotional songs that he has crooned. It makes sense that he will give his nod to a devotional film in 2021.

Stating that playing Satya Sai Baba would be a challenge, Jalota said in a statement, “I am glad that I got an opportunity to play Satya Sai Baba, because I have believed in his ideals and principles. I have also observed him closely and read a lot about him. It required great research and playing this character will be a challenge."

Check Out Anup Jalota's Tweet Here:

The biopic also stars Jackie Shroff, Sadhika Randhawa, Govind Namdev, Arun Bakshi and Mushtaq Khan. Anup Jalota Feels His Acting Debut in Paatal Lok Was Easy as He Already Played 'Tougher Role' In Bigg Boss.

Anup Jalota has seen his fair share of controversies. He entered the season 12 of Bigg Boss with his 'student' Jasleen Matharu. They were rumoured to be romantically involved despite the age gap. The duo did not shut down the rumours at the time of participation but only gave wind to it. Recently, they also shot for a project together, where they had to perform a wedding scene.

