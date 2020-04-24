Arjun Kapoor Digs Out A Throwback From His Archives To Wish ‘Natkhat Balak Forever’ Varun Dhawan On His 33rd Birthday!

Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan (Photo Credits: Insta)

Bollywood actor, Varun Dhawan celebrates his 33rd birthday on April 24, 2020, and must say he is one of the most hard-working actors we have in the tinsel town. Over the years, the Student of the Year star has managed to garner fame for being a terrific actor as well as a down to earth guy. While many B-townies have already started wishing Varun on the big day, Arjun Kapoor's wish for the actor needs a special mention as it's a throwback from his archives and it's cute too. As the 2 States actor wished the birthday boy in quite a unique way. Varun Dhawan Poses With A Heart-Shaped Cake As He Celebrates His 33rd Birthday With Family Amid Lockdown (View Pic).

Taking to Instagram, Arjun posted an 'old is gold' picture wherein we can see him along with Varun from their young days. In the post, Kapoor has given some fun names to Dhawan and we bet it will surely bring a smile on your face. From calling Varun a content maker par excellence, rapper and a natkhat balak, Kapoor has revealed a lot about Dhawan's personality while wishing him. We are loving this unconventional route of Arjun to wish Varun.

Check Out Arjun Kapoor's Birthday Wish For Varun Dhawan Below:

Now, we wait for what will be the SOTY star's reply to Arjun's throwback picture. On the work front, Varun will be next seen in Coolie No. 1 opposite Sara Ali Khan where the film's shooting is completed, but due to the pandemic, the movie's release date is still a mystery. Talking about Arjun seems like he loves sharing throwbacks are earlier he had done the same featuring Will Smith and Kunal Rawal. Stay tuned!