Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades Click an Adorable Family Picture With Son Arik Amid Lockdown (View Pic)

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coronavirus lockdown has forced everyone to stay at home and the upside of that has been that everyone is spending quality time with their families. Thanks to social media, we have been getting all the insights on what celebrities have been upto. Recently, Gabriella Demetriades, took to Instagram to share a gorgeous family picture as she posed along with boyfriend Arjun Rampal and their son Arik. Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades Share a Super Cute Pic With Baby Arik From Their Goa Trip!

It's a perfect family picture in what looks seems to be their garden. Sharing the amazing picture, Gabriella wrote, "A family portrait." It looks like little Arik is enjoying his time with Arjun and Gabriella who sure seem to be pampering their son. The picture has Gabriella and Arjun flashing wide smiles and while we don't get a glimpse of Arik's face, the picture is surely one of the trio. 10 HOT Pics of Arjun Rampal Star That Will Have You Crushing On Him Instantly!.

Check Out Arjun Rampal's Tweets Here:

View this post on Instagram A family portrait. A post shared by Gabriella Demetriades (@gabriellademetriades) on Apr 13, 2020 at 7:53am PDT

A few days ago Gabriella had taken to Instagram to share a picture of herself in a black monokini. The actress was posing beside the pool and we loved her summer-ready post. As for Arjun Rampal, the actor had earlier shared a video asking his fans to stay indoors and practise social distancing. The actor urged his fans to not step out amid this lockdown to help fight coronavirus.