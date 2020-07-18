The state of Assam has been ravaged by deadly floods in the middle of a pandemic. Our brothers and sisters need our help. To raise awareness about and funds for relief measures, a couple of Bollywood celebs have come forward. It is surprising that a large section of the influential artists has been mum about the tragedy that is unfolding. Assam Floods: 96 Animals Die at Kaziranga National Park.

Due to the floods, 27.64 lakh people have been affected across 26 districts of Assam. The death toll has crossed 100. Ninety animals have died in the Kaziranga National Park. As much as 95 percent of Kaziranga is inundated. The authorities have distributed rice, dal, salt and mustard oil along with other relief materials.

John Abraham has tweeted out to help Assam and raised awareness about funds. South Korean group BTS' Indian fans have donated over INR 5.8 lakh to relief funds.

Come together to help Assam in need! Every donation counts a lot. Do spread the carrd to reach more 💜 (For less than 100 INR, select paytm/UPI)#ProtectAssam#AssamFloods #AssamNeedsUs #AssamFloods #AssamDeservesBetterhttps://t.co/IdApuIXf31 — BTS Project India⁷ 🇮🇳 (@BTSprojectINDIA) July 16, 2020

Last year, Akshay Kumar, who has been a philanthropic messiah this year, had shelled out a big amount from his pocket for the aide of people. He donated Rs 1 crore for the state of Assam in 2019.

Last year, during the same time, Assam was suffering from the flood. Priyanka Chopra, who one enjoyed her status as the brand ambassador of Awesome Assam, was under the scanner for not donating to a state she endorses for. It was clarified last year by state minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma that the actress' contract had ended long back.

