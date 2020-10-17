Actress Raveena Tandon was nostalgic recalling her experience of working in the David Dhawan comedy, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which clocked 22 years recently. The 1998 film featured Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda in double roles. Raveena essayed Govinda's love interest while Ramya Krishnan was paired opposite Big B. "It's such a special film. We had a blast during the shoot. I think it's one of my most iconic characters of all times and fans loved watching me with Govinda and Amit ji on the big screen. It truly doesn't feel like 22 years and am so glad to be a part of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'," Raveena said. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Clocks 22 Years: Anupam Kher Reminisces Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda’s Classic Comedy, Shares a Goofy Pic From the Film

She also shared her favourite memory from the set. "There are so many (memories), but I loved how we would all spend time being goofy. Govinda and Amit ji are such amazing co-stars. It was a lot of fun shooting the film. I miss how we would share food during lunch. These memories will always be close to my heart," Raveena reminisced. Did You Know: Govinda-Amitabh Bachchan Starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Released Alongside Shah Rukh Khan’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Even Had a Bigger Box-Office Opening?

Check Out Raveena Tandon's Tweet Below:

Raveena will soon be seen essaying the role of Ramika Sen in "KGF: Chapter 2", which is a follow-up of the Kannada blockbuster "KGF: Chapter 1". She is currently shooting for her debut web series in Himachal Pradesh.

