Basant Panchami: Did You Know Today Is Abhishek Bachchan's Birthday?

Today is Basant Panchami which is celebrated as Saraswati Puja in many parts of the country. It's the day where students pray to the Goddess Of Education for better results. But did you know Basant Panchami also marks Abhishek Bachchan's birthday? No, we didn't get our info wrong. Abhishek's birthday obviously falls on February 5 as we all know but there is another calendar that Indians follow according to which all of us have different birthdays. He was born on Feb 5, 1976, which was Basant Panchami. So if we go by the ritual, it is his birthday today! Abhishek Bachchan Begins Shooting for Bob Biswas in Kolkata (View Pic)

A fan of Amitabh Bachchan wished AB Jr on Twitter with a picture from the hospital where Senior B had gone to see his son. Bachchan acknowledged the same.

Abhishek too accepted warm wishes from people on twitter

Thank you Dev. 🙏🏽🤗 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) January 29, 2020

There are many who love their birthdays a lot. For them, this is just a perfect opportunity to have two days to celebrate being born. We wonder what Abhishek Bachchan will do. Will he celebrate twice or just wait for Feb 5 to welcome another year in his life? We wish him a Happy Birthday anyway.