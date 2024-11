Bharat Dev Varma, the husband of actress Moon Moon Sen and the father of actresses Raima and Riya Sen passed away at his home in Kolkata on Tuesday (November 19). He was 83. As per media reports, Bharat’s physical condition deteriorated after which an ambulance was called to his home from a hospital in the Dhakuria area of Kolkata. However, before the ambulance could reach, he breathed his last. Vikas Sethi Dies at 48: Did You Know ‘Kasautii Zindagi Kay’ Actor Had Once Replaced John Abraham in Karan Johar’s ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’?

He was a descendant of the erstwhile royal family of Tripura. His mother, Ila Devi, was a princess of Cooch Behar, and the elder sister of Maharani of Jaipur, Gayatri Devi. Bharat's grandmother Indira was the only daughter of Searji Rao Gaikwad III, Maharaja of Vadodara.Delhi Ganesh Dies at 80: Karthi, Sriman, Suresh Krissna and Other Tamil Celebs Mourn the Veteran Actor’s Passing.

West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee Mourns Bharat Dev Varma's Demise

Saddened by the demise of Bharat Dev Varma, the husband of filmstar Moon Moon Sen, and himself a great well-wisher of mine. He was indeed very loving and affectionate to me and I shall always treasure his memories. He truly considered me as part of his family and his demise is… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) November 19, 2024

Moon Moon Sen and Bharat Dev Varma tied the knot in 1978. The actress herself has royal connections as she was born in Kolkata to Bengali actress Suchitra Sen and Dibanath Sen. Her father, of Ballygunge Place, was the son of one of the wealthiest businessmen of Kolkata, Adinath Sen. Her great-grandfather Dinanath Sen was the Diwan or a Minister of the Maharaja of Tripura.

Moon Moon Sen started her career in films and television after marriage and motherhood. She made her debut in Andar Baahar. Her daring role in that film apparently created a storm of controversy. She has appeared in 60 films and 40 television series. She has also received Andhra Pradesh state Nandi Award for Best Supporting Actress. Raima and Riya too have worked in many Bollywood films.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 19, 2024 02:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).