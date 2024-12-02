Actor Govinda recently addressed his long-standing feud with Krushna Abhishek on Netflix's The Great Indian Kapil Show. The dispute, which lasted seven years, stemmed from a joke Krushna made on a comedy show that deeply upset Govinda and his wife, Sunita Ahuja. Tensions escalated when Krushna's wife, Kashmera Shah, engaged in a heated exchange with Sunita on social media, further straining their relationship. However, now Govinda and Krushna have now put the differences aside, publicly mending their rift and restoring peace with mutual understanding. Govinda and Krushna Abhishek Reconcile After Years-Long Feud With Heartfelt Hug on ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ (Watch Video).

Govinda on His Feud With Krushna Abhishek

On The Great Indian Kapil Show, where Govinda was joined by Shakti Kapoor and Chunky Panday, the actor candidly spoke about the origins of his feud with Krushna Abhishek. He shared, “It’s funny that jiski wajah tha iska (because of whom we fought), ab main sach keh deta hoon (now let me tell you the truth)… One day, I was very angry with him. I asked, What are these dialogues they make him write? My wife, Sunita said, The whole film industry does this. Don’t say anything to Krushna. He is making money and let him do his work. Kisi ke liye aap stoppage nahi kijiye, kisi se wrong mat kijiye (Don’t stop someone, don’t do something wrong).’ So I would like to say about her, "You say sorry to her, she loves." Govinda Hospitalised: Krushna Abhishek’s Wife Kashmera Shah Visits the Actor in Hospital After His Accidental Shooting Incident (Watch Video).

Watch Govinda on The Great Indian Kapil Show:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CINEMA FOR YOU🎥 (@film_cinema_11)

Krushna responded with warmth, saying, “Yes, yes, I love her too. If there’s any such (sour) feeling, then I am sorry, I love you very, very much."

To note, Govinda’s explanation came after Krushna shared a heartfelt statement, calling his sour relationship with his uncle Govinda ‘vanvaas’. “For the first time, I broke character but I would like to say one thing — Today is one of the most special day, one of the most memorable day. My seven years of Vanvaas ended today by sharing the stage with my uncle. I think this is one of the best moments. Everyone was hoping for it too," Krushna said.

Sunita Ahuja has not yet commented on the recent episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show or the reconciliation between Govinda and Krushna Abhishek.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 02, 2024 11:52 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).