Actor Boman Irani, whose screenplay writing workshop Spiral Bound completed a year recently, is happy with the way it has helped budding writers grow. The actor says that the workshop has helped him meet people who have amazed him with their "curiosity" and "distinct thought processes". Boman Irani Makes the Most of Lockdown by Completing 50 Online Screenwriting Sessions.

"I am so happy to have cultivated a fresh hunger for learning cinema through Spiral Bound. Not to mention, the workshop also gave me a family of students, who amaze me with their curiosity and their distinct thought processes," he says. Boman Irani on Debut as Writer, Filmmaker, Says 'Was Restless as a Creative Person'.

The actor adds that the workshop has been a memorable journey for him as well. "It is wonderful to be celebrating the first anniversary of the workshop with them. What started as a step towards being a student of cinema, has resulted in an incredible journey. God bless them," he says.

The first workshop was conducted by Alexander Dinelaris, screenwriter of the Oscar-winning film Birdman. Boman will next be seen in 83 and Mayday.

