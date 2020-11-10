Chhalaang starring Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Zeeshan Ayyub is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Not just the trailer, but the songs of the film are also winning the audience's heart. The first three songs from the film titled Le Chhalaang, Care Ni Karda and Teri Choriyaan are already on everybody's repeat playlist and now the new song titled Deedar De will also get the nation grooving. Chhalaang Song Le Chhalaang: Coach Rajkummar Rao & Kids Gear Up to Defeat Zeeshan Ayyub’s Team in This Upbeat Track.

The song features Nushrratt in a glamorous avatar as she busts some really crazy moves. Rajkummar is in awe of her and joins the actress to give her a tough competition. The two share a great chemistry and this song just a proof of the same. The song is quite catchy considering it is the rendition of one of our favourite songs from the film Dus. We cannot forget to mention how good they are looking in the song as well. While Nushrratt is striking in a golden lehenga, Rajkummar is stealing the hearts in a traditional kurta look.

Composed by Vishal & Shekhar, the lyrics of the song are penned by Panchhi Jalonvi, who has written the lyrics of the original song as well. Crooned by Asees Kaur & Dev Negi, Deedar De is choreographed by Bosco & Caesar.

Check Out The Song Here:

Reminiscing about her days when she first worked with Rajkummar Rao a decade ago, Nushrratt said, " Love Sex Aur Dhoka completed 10 years today... it's a nostalgic moment for me. I clearly remember how I faced the camera for the first time in that film. From then to now.. the journey has been amazing. The film played a big role in bringing me right here. It is one hell of the memorable rides." 10 Years of Love, Sex Aur Dhokha: Nushrat Bharucha Shares How It Is Working Again with Her Chhalaang Co-Star Rajkummar Rao After a Decade.

The film also stars Saurabh Shukla, Satish Kaushik, Ila Arun and Jatin Sarna in supporting roles. Chhalaang is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime on Diwali, November 13, 2020.

