Daisy Shah has landed in soup due to an Instagram post. On Wednesday, the actress shared a picture, where she is posing holding a book and she is all smiles. Unfortunately for her, the book that she was 'reading' was Khaled Hosseini's A Thousand Splendid Suns. And there is not one page in that book that will make you chuckle. Netizen were quick to point this fact out to her. Everything on the internet has the ability to snowball. The actress was trolled for posing happily with a book about tragedy and loss. Daisy Shah Birthday Special: Splendid Ethnic Fashion Is Her Business and Its Downright Gorgeous!

After two days, Daisy responded to the trolls on Twitter. She wrote, "You don’t know me or my life. Am I a reader or am I using things as a prop or was I also having a conversation with some1 at the very same time or may be not. So you know what make ur own stories about whatever you want." She also, sarcastically, asked everyone to send her the 'rulebook' of these things. Daisy Shah Unveils Her YouTube Channel; Actress to Give a Sneak Peek of Her Daily Life (Watch Video).

Check Out Daisy Shah's Photo With The Book Here:

View this post on Instagram Just smile, because it works😊 #wednesdaywisdom A post shared by Daisy (@shahdaisy) on Sep 2, 2020 at 5:19am PDT

Check Out Daisy Shah's Response After Being Trolled Online:

And Yes if you find a rule book about these things (that you should do this and do that) . Please do care to share... i will wait for it. 🙏 — Daisy Shah (@ShahDaisy25) September 4, 2020

Here Are Some Tweets Calling Out The Actress:

There were zero (0) comedy scenes in my copy of 'A Thousand Splendid Suns' 🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/ezBSsKtPfW — Indravadan Sarabhai (@02geeta) September 3, 2020

And More

Apparently, this book was full of jokes which I evidently missed out on :/ In pic: Daisy Shah pic.twitter.com/0AtJTP9G64 — rey wuw (@abeyhalwahaikya) September 4, 2020

Ok, This Was Funny

Jannat Zubair and Daisy Shah probably cry while reading PG Wodehouse. — sai (@tarantinogod) September 4, 2020

Remember, Mallika Sherawat

Who wins "When you see it..."? pic.twitter.com/SO78D6v7BA — V (@ivivek_nambiar) September 4, 2020

Just the other day, the internet had a field day with Mallika Sherawat's picture. She had talked about being focussed on her next movie while playing chess in the pic. The thing was that she had arranged the pieces on the checkboard by their height.

