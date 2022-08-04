It was only yesterday that we reported that actor Rahul Dev will be joining the cast of 1920: Horrors Of The Heart produced by Vikram Bhatt. The show is penned by Mahesh Bhatt and will mark Krishna Bhatt’s directorial debut. It was in the year 2008 that Bollywood film 1920 was released and now, Vikram Bhatt is all set to take the franchise forward. The film will star Avika Gor in the titular role. Rahul Dev Comes on Board for Vikram Bhatt’s 1920: Horror of the Hearts! (EXCLUSIVE).

Well, now we have some exclusive news coming at our news desk.

Actor Danish Pandor will be seen playing the part opposite Avika in the film. Danish Pandor was seen in the successful MX Player series Matsya Kaand. He has also starred in big projects on the medium of web like Sacred Games, Bombers. 1920 – Horrors Of The Heart: Balika Vadhu Actress Avika Gor To Play The Leading Lady In Vikram Bhatt’s Film.

As for Rahul, he has earlier been seen in television shows like Bigg Boss 10 and Dil Boley Oberoi, webseries in the likes of Poison 2 and LSD: Love, Scandal, Doctors and films such as Shaapit, Awara Paagal Deewana, Omkara and was formerly seen in Raat Baaki Hai which released on Zee5.

