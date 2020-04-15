Deepika Padukone Shares a Vintage Pic Featuring Her as Child Model and She’s Looking Cute as a Button!

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Deepika Padukone is one of the most gorgeous actresses. Besides leaving us all amazed with her impeccable performances onscreen, she has also been slaying at the ramp. But it all started when she was young. We can say that DP is a born model and this vintage pic of her is enough to prove. As the entire nation is under lockdown, many of us are utilising this time productively. But the one who is staying all positive and motivated during this phase is Deepika. In fact, by giving a glimpse of her off screen life, she’s also leaving a smile on her fans’ face. Deepika Padukone Dons Chef’s Hat for Ranveer Singh During COVID-19 Lockdown (View Pics).

Deepika Padukone has shared a childhood pic in which she can be seen as a child model and the caption that she has put for this image, ‘Started Young’, suits perfectly. Deepika is looking cute as a button in this picture. Looks like she was posing for print ad, dressed in all black ensemble, the black hat and matching pairing of footwear, this young lady has been winning hearts since then. Although Deepika began a full-time career as a model in 2004, she has done quite a few commercials when she was a child. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone Turn into Mickey and Minnie Mouse as the Actor Flaunts His Wife's Cooking Skills.

Here’s That Pic

View this post on Instagram Started young...🙈 A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Apr 14, 2020 at 11:40pm PDT

Ain’t she looking adorable? Besides posting such intriguing, cute pics and sharing about her modeling diaries, Deepika Padukone is also honing her culinary skills. She keeps preparing yummy delicacies and her hubby dearest, Ranveer Singh ensures to flaunt about it on Instagram. Stay tuned for more updates from the world of entertainment.