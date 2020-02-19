Deepika Padukone Turns Into a Boss Lady at 12th Radio Mirchi Music Awards 2020 (View Pics and Video)

Deepika at 12th Radio Mirchi Music Awards (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Deepika Padukone seems to be obsessed with black! The dimpled beauty is making ravishing appearances everywhere in that dark shade and we are loving it! At the recently held 12th Radio Mirchi Music Awards, DP sported a catchy look. She wore a pant-suit with an attached hoodie. Yep, that was her OOTN at the awared ceremony, that made her look stunning. 83-The Film: Deepika Padukone's Look Test Pics As Romi Dev Go Viral.

The awards show is particularly organized to honour the musicians and artists from the music industry. A plethora of the stars from the music world attended the ceremony. However, it is a delightful surprise to see the actress turned producer gracing the awards event here. Check out the pictures and video.

Deepika Padukone Poses!

Pics Shared By The Actress

On the work front, the fans are mighty impressed with her look as Romi Dev in 83-the film. She will be seen playing the role of Kapil Dev's wife, while the former figure is played by Ranveer Singh. The Kabir Khan directed sports drama is produced by the actress herself. She will also be seen in the official Bollywood remake of Hollywood flick, The Intern, along with Rishi Kapoor. Apart from these films, she will also be seen as the mythological character Draupadi in a film based on chapters of Mahabharata. But before all that, we might just see more such glamorous appearance of the powerful star at various events! Stay tuned with us for more updates.