Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Arvind Kejriwal's AAP Celebrates its Victory by Sharing Shah Rukh Khan's Clip from Chak De! India

AAP celebrates election victory by sharing SRK clip (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Arvind Kejriwal and AAP members are certainly enjoying their big victory after the Delhi Assembly Election results were announced today. The party won the elections with 62 seats and with no opposition parties anywhere close to them. The party's twitter handle which has a strong social media game took to its micro-blogging account to share a Shah Rukh Khan video from Chak De! India to show its celebratory mood and share their emotions with their admirers and followers. Delhi Assembly Elections Results 2020: AAP, TMC Workers Celebrate Defeat of BJP.

"Emotions right now..." tweeted the handle while sharing the 15 seconds long clip of SRK from his 2007 release. It certainly resonated with the party's mood and seemed apt for their celebration currently. AAP has all the good reasons to rejoice currently. The party was able to defeat its oppositions with a huge margin and when it comes to our capital, this is surely a big deal.

For the ones who don't remember, the party's Twitter handle had earlier used another Shah Rukh Khan still from Baazigar as one of their social media political campaign. They were later trolled by BJP and Congress who used the same meme to target the ruling party.