Did You Notice Shah Rukh Khan Turn Backup Dancer In Yeh Dil Deewana Song From Pardes?

Shah Rukh Khan in Pardes (Photo Credit: Twitter)

While we work from home, the only breather we are allowed to have is watching movies and TV shows wherever possible. It is also a good time to revisit movies that shaped or at times de-shaped our childhood. That's when we came across something on our timeline which threw us off-guard and we questioned our love for the 90s. It is a video of Shah Rukh Khan filling as backup dancers in a song that features him. We are talking about Ye Dil Deewana track from Pardes. At one point, you will see SRK dancing with many dancers behind him. A Twitter user highlighted that the backup dancers are actually SRK himself. Shah Rukh Khan Informs About Coronavirus Symptoms, Prevention by Sharing Engaging Video

This was one of the tricks very prevalent in the 90s and 2000s. Subhash Ghai tried something similar in a song from Yaadein. This time Hrithik Roshan was multiplied.

Quarantine day 10: Today I learnt that the guys dancing behind SRK in Yeh Dil Deewana song are also SRK. pic.twitter.com/rYD2UAWWET — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) March 23, 2020

Did you just gasp? We did too. In fact, we flipped out. How could we miss this? Pardes is one of our favourite SRK movies and guess we were so enamoured by it, that we forgot to spot such an important facet in the song. Time to rewatch Pardes. Who all are with us?