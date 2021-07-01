In the last couple of months, there have been rumours and confirmations about South Indian movies. Nearly every known and fairly unknown movie from down South is rumoured to be getting Hindi remakes. On the last count, there are nearly 16 movies that are getting Hindi versions soon. As for their casts, rumours abound about that too. We have put down a list of as many as we could gather right here for you. Hungama 2 Trailer: Meezaan Jafri, Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal Promise a Laugh-Riot In Priyadarshan’s Minnaram Remake (Watch Video)

Drishyam 2

The second edition of the blockbuster Mohanlal movie Drishyam 2 released directly on Amazon Prime rather than theatres due to COVID-19. Ajay Devgn and Tabu are said to be reprising their roles from the Hindi remake of the first film for the sequel as well.

Vikram Vedha

A remake of Vikram Vedha has been discussed for a while now. It was supposed to have Madhavan and Shah Rukh Khan in the lead but that didn't happen for whatever reasons. Now we hear, Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan have been roped in. The film will be apparently shot abroad due to the new delta variant scare.

Master

Thalapathy Vijay's Master released in the small window that theatres in South got before the second COVID-19 wave hit them hard. The movie managed to earn a lot and thus became a highly lucrative option to be remade. It is said that Salman Khan will announce its remake soon. But the protagonist's character will be altered in the Hindi version.

Ratsasan

Vishnu Vishal's Ratsasan is the recent addition to the list. Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh will be part of the Hindi remake.

One

Mammootty's political satire One's Hindi remake rights have been picked up by Boney Kapoor. However, a cast is yet to be finalised.

Jigarthanda

Bachchan Pandey is the remake of Jigathanda. Although there's still conjecture that it could be a spin on Veeram, there's reason to believe it is Jigarthanda. Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon play the lead here. It will have a gender reversal with Kriti playing Siddharth's role from the original.

Dhuruvangal Pathi Naaru

The Hindi remake apparently has the title Sanki and will star Varun Dhawan in the lead along with Parineeti Chopra. Varun will play a physically handicapped guy in this film.

Kaithi

Ajay Devgn, in February 2020, had confirmed that he is part of the Hindi remake of Kaithi. It was supposed to release in February this year but couldn't keep the date because of the pandemic.

Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo

"Butta Bomma" from Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo is a raging hit not only in India but globally as well. It is rumoured that for the Hindi remake, Kartik Aaryan will step into Allu Arjun's shoes. We take Aaryan's moves on "Butta Bomma" as a confirmation.

Ayyappanum Koshiyum

John Abraham had confirmed to PTI that he is bankrolling the Hindi remake of the Malayalam movie Ayyappanum Koshiyum. We hear that John will reunite with his Dostana co-star Abhishek Bachchan in the film.

Jersey

Jersey is the remake of a Telugu film by the same name. While the original had Nani in the lead, the Hindi film has Shahid Kapoor. The Hindi version is complete and is waiting for a release date.

Anniyan

Ranveer Singh and director Shankar are coming together for the remake of Anniyan. The movie is more popularly known as Aparichit thanks to many reruns of the dubbed Hindi version on TV.

Kolamavu Kokila

Janhvi Kapoor is part of the remake of the Tamil original Kolamavu Kokila starring Nayanthara. Thadam Remake: Aditya Roy Kapur Roped In To Play a Double Role in This Mystery Thriller – Reports

Nandhi

Ajay Devgn recently joined hands with Dil Raju for the Hindi remake of Nandhi, which is a gritty drama.

Thadam

A mystery thriller, Thadam released in 2019. Aditya Roy Kapur has been roped in for the remake and he has a double role in it.

Hungama 2

The trailer of Hungama 2, which released, made it clear that it is the remake of Priyadarshan's Minnaram. The remake stars Meezaan Jafri, Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal and Pranitha Subhash.

