Bollywood's Gorgeous Sara Ali Khan turns 25 today and the pretty actress had already left her mark with her films. She impressed everyone with her 2018 debut film Kedarnath in which she was paired opposite to the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The movie was an average hit and right after that, she featured in Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba which was a blockbuster to say the least. Sara Ali Khan's last outing was 2020's Valentine's Day release Love Aaj Kal next to Kartik Aaryan which didn't manage to register a box-office hit. Sara enjoyed a decent start in Bollywood and the actress has even bagged some interesting projects lined up for release.

Sara Ali Khan graduated from Columbia University in the USA with history and political sciences as her major subjects. The actress is not in a hurry when it comes to locking the script and has just two confirmed projects. Let's take a look at these two upcoming movies of Sara Ali Khan.

Coolie No 1

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in Coolie No 1 (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in the remake of the Govinda, Karisma Kapoor film Coolie No. 1. David Dhawan who helmed the 1995 classic takes the director's seat yet again. Sara Ali Khan is paired opposite to Varun Dhawan and their fresh chemistry is the one to look forward. The film was scheduled to release in May but following the COVID-19 Pandemic it is postponed and no new release date have been updated by the makers.

Atrangi Re

Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re Poster Starring Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush, Akshay Kumar (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Aanand L Rai’s next Atrangi Re stars Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar in the lead. Written by Tanu Weds Manu writer Himanshu Sharma, the film was expected to go on floors by October. However, due to the pandemic, the shooting might get delayed a bit further. Reports suggest Sara will be playing multiple roles in the film. Atrangi Re is scheduled for a 2021 Valentine’s Day release.

