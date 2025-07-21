Mohit Suri, the man behind fan-favourite films like Awarapan, Kalyug, Woh Lamhe, Murder 2, and Aashiqui 2, is back to doing what he does best — directing romantic musicals. His latest release, Saiyaara, arrived in theatres on Friday (July 18) and is already grabbing headlines with its emotional, music-driven story and impressive box office numbers. The movie features fresh new faces, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, in the lead roles. Day 1 saw the public storm theatres due to Mohit Suri's involvement in the film. However, reviews and viral social media videos from inside the theatres prove that the young actors have also done their part well. Amid all the noise surrounding Saiyaara, Ahaan Panday's rumoured girlfriend, Shruti Chauhan, has also shared a review of the film on social media. Fact Check: Is Mohit Suri’s ‘Saiyaara’ Copied From Korean Drama ‘A Moment To Remember’? Here’s What We Know About Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda’s Debut Movie (SPOILER ALERT).

Ahaan Panday’s Rumoured GF Shruti Chauhan Reviews ‘Saiyaara’

As Ahaan Panday made his grand Bollywood debut with Mohit Suri's Saiyaara opposite Aneet Padda, his rumoured girlfriend, Shruti Chauhan, joined the long list of celebrities, including Mahesh Babu, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar, who have praised the film. Taking to her Instagram stories, she shared a photo of Ahaan from inside the theatre while watching the film and praised both the film and the actor's performance. She wrote, "It's the @mohitsuri magic again in cinemas and you cannot get more of it! @aneetpadda, you're absolutely breathtaking and brilliant."

In an emotional note to her rumoured boyfriend Ahaan, Shruti wrote, "To the boy who dreamed of this his entire life, to the boy who believed in it when no one did, to the one who gave his all for this moment. To the one who deserves this more than anyone! This stage is yours @ahaanpandayy I love you, I'm proud of you, I'm crying, I'm screaming, and I'm only wishing and praying that there is more and more to come for you! The world will finally know you and what you can do! Forever (red heart emoji)."

Ahaan Panday’s Rumoured GF Shruti Chauhan Praises ‘Saiyaara’

Who Is Shruti Chauhan?

Shruti Chauhan is a model and actress, most popular for portraying the role of Maya in Ranveer Singh's 2019 hit Gully Boy. According to reports on the internet, she hails from Jaipur and has a degree in arts from Jyoti Vidyapeeth College. Talking about her recent work, she appeared in the music video of Jubin Nautyal's 2024 song "Hadh Se."

Talking about her social media, Shruti has over 223k followers on Instagram with 584 posts at the time of writing. Celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Dulquer Salmaan, Ananya Panday, Rhea Chakraborty and Manushi Chillar follow her on the photo-sharing platform. She is quite active on the platform and regularly posts content from her personal and professional life. Ahaan Panday’s Old Dance to Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘I’m the Best’ Video Goes Viral As He Shines in ‘Saiyaara,’ Fans Declare Him the ‘Next Bollywood Superstar’ (Watch Video).

Shruti Chauhan’s Latest Instagram Post

Saiyaara has already crossed the INR 100 crore mark in India alone. Apart from the performances, strong word of mouth is helping the film significantly. Audiences are rushing to the theatres to catch the film, hinting that the era of heartfelt stories in Hindi cinema is back, thanks to the one and only Mohit Suri.

