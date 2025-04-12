Elon Musk-run xAI is expected to release Grok 4 by the end of 2025. Recently, Elon Musk also indicated that the AI model will be coming later this year. Additionally, xAI also plans to release Grok 3.5 sooner. These developments highlight xAI's advancement in AI technology to enhance its user experiences. Grok 3 was introduced in February 2025 with significant upgrades over its predecessor, Grok 2. Grok 3 includes features like DeepSearch, Think, and more. OpenAI Will Soon Phase Out GPT-4 From ChatGPT and Replace It With GPT-4o, New AI Models Including GPT-4.1 Expected Next Week; Check Details.

xAI May Launch Grok 4 by End of 2025

NEWS: Grok 4 is expected to release by the end of 2025! https://t.co/IosFWFwpRo — X Daily News (@xDaily) April 11, 2025

