Jaideep Ahlawat Birthday: From Rockstar to Raees, 5 Popular Movies You Forgot The Jaane Jaan Actor Was Part of

It took Bollywood 12 years to recognise the brilliance of Nawazuddin Siddiqui while he kept doing itsy bitsy roles in big blockbusters. But the discovery and stardom of Siddiqui also opened floodgates for many such talented actors to get their due and not wait for over a decade. Jaideep Ahlawat did many smaller roles till his breakthrough came with Gangs of Wasseypur. Today, it's easier to only remember his most talked about work like Raazi or Jaane Jaan. But the road to these has been quite unusual. Sonali Bendre and Jaideep Ahlawat Groove to ‘Humma Humma’ at The Broken News’ Success Party (Watch Video).

Since we don't want anyone to forget how Jaideep Ahlawat became what he is today, and why Jaideep Ahlawat was always a supreme talent waiting to be recognised by the industry and loved by the audience. Here are five roles of the actor the audience failed to hype him enough! Jaideep Ahlawat Shares an Emotional Post After Visiting Irrfan Khan’s Family, Says ‘ I Felt Like I Was Home’.

Raees

Rockstar

Gabbar Is Back

Aakrosh

Khatta Meetha

Jaideep Ahlawat began his climb towards the top at a time when movies were boxed into set parameters - romantic, gang wars, political crime thrillers, or out-and-out action features. We are glad Bollywood has managed to break this rut and experiment. That's the reason we have Ahlawat with us. The same goes for the resurgence of OTT.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 08, 2024 09:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).