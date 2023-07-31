The first single from Jawan has been released in three languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu – “Zinda Banda”, “Vandha Edam”, “Dhumme Dhulipelaa” respectively. This is the first song from Atlee’s film and one just can’t get over watching Shah Rukh Khan’s unmatched energy to the beats composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Although the song has managed to create a huge impact on the audience, there’s one version that some of them found better and that’s the Tamil one. Jawan Song ‘Zinda Banda’: Shah Rukh Khan’s Energetic Dance Moves and Anirudh Ravichander’s Composition Makes This First Single From Atlee’s Film Mighty Impressive (Watch Video).

“Zinda Banda” song has been written by Irshad Kamil, whereas the Tamil version “Vandha Edam” has been penned by Vivek and the Telugu version “Dhumme Dhulipelaa” is written by Chandrabose. Twitterati expressed their happiness on seeing the eye-catchy visuals, SRK’s infectious energy, the fast-paced composition by Anirudh Ravichander and much more. However, it is the Tamil version of this first single from Jawan that many found better than “Zinda Banda” song. From calling the Tamil track LIT to praising its vibe, take look at the tweets on “Zinda Banda” vs “Vandha Edam”. Jawan Song ‘Zinda Banda’: Shah Rukh Khan’s Energetic Dance Moves in This First Single Is Sure To Get Everyone Grooving! (Watch Video).

Watch The Video Of “Zinda Banda” Song Below:

Watch The Video Of “Vandha Edam” Song Below:

'Tamil Version Issa Vibe'

'Vandha Edam Vibing Better'

Vandha Edam vibing better than Zinda Banda idk how. — vishwas 𝕏 ~ (@vishwaskverma) July 31, 2023

'Mass'

'Real Vibe'

Vanda edam is the real vibe This version is just dope#ShahRuhKhan energy and swag🔥#Jawan #ZindaBanda pic.twitter.com/lhMj95xb3v — PRITAM 🚩 (@prikingggggg) July 31, 2023

'Certified Bangers'

Bruh how is Zinda Banda so mid but Vandha Edam and Dhumme Dhulipelaa are certified Bangers lol Hindi lyrics🤦‍♂️ — Piyush (@itsme_literally) July 31, 2023

‘Zinda Banda’ vs ‘Vandha Edam’

Vandha Edam is better than Zinda Banda! That’s it. That’s the tweet! #ZindaBanda #Jawan — shubham khampariya (@iamsHuBhAm_07) July 31, 2023

Jawan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the leading roles. The action thriller produced by Red Chillies Entertainment will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on September 7.

