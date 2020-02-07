Jayeshbhai Jordaar: Ranveer Singh Wraps Up Shoot, Thanks Maneesh Sharma Saying 'It's Been Incredible 10 Years Under Your Guidance'

Ranveer Singh wraps Jayeshbhai Jordaar (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Ranveer Singh has taken off on a vacation with wife Deepika Padukone to an undisclosed location and looks like it's because the actor has now wrapped his next fil with YRF, Jayeshbhai Jordaar. We had earlier seen a first look of the film and it showed Singh wearing a printed shirt along with several women standing behind him in a traditional avatar. As per reports, the film stars Singh in the role of a Gujarati man who becomes the face of women empowerment in an interesting manner. Having wrapped up the shoot of the film, Singh took to Twitter to announce the same. Jayeshbhai Jordaar: Ranveer Singh is a Typical Gujarati Lad in this First Look From his Next.

Ranveer tweeted saying, "It’s a wrap!!! #JayeshbhaiJordaar Maneesh Sir... from ‘BAND BAAJA BAARAAT’ to ‘JAYESHBHAI JORDAAR’ it’s been an incredible 10 years under your guidance Divyang....You are a ball of love and positive energy thank you for making me your Jayesh." Ranveer was seen posing along with producer Maneesh Sharma and director Divyang Thakkar. The actor looks incredibly happy in the still and we surely can't wait to see Singh play the role of Jayeshbhai in the film.

Check Out Ranveer Singh's Post Here:

It’s a wrap!!! #JayeshbhaiJordaar Maneesh Sir... from ‘BAND BAAJA BAARAAT’ to ‘JAYESHBHAI JORDAAR’ 🎺 ➡ 👊🏽 it’s been an incredible 10 years under your guidance ❤🙏🏽 Divyang.... You are a ball of love and positive energy ❤🌟 thank you for making me your Jayesh 👨🏻🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/huCNAXH3x5 — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) February 7, 2020

Recently, in an interview with Midday, Ranveer's Band Baaja Baraat director Maneesh Sharma revealed that this Singh's career-best performance. He said, "We have finished shooting Jayeshbhai Jordaar and I will stick my neck out to say that Ranveer has delivered his career-best performance with this film. When we set out to make the film, we had visualised the characters in a certain way. Ranveer, with his performance, has taken the film to the next level." Bollywood Debutante Shalini Pandey Calls Jayeshbhai Jordaar Co-Star Ranveer Singh a ‘Powerhouse Performer’.

Ahead of this film, Ranveer will be next seen in Kabir Khan's '83. The film stars him in the role of Kapil Dev and will be retelling the story of India's 1983 World Cup win. '83 is slated for an April 10 release.