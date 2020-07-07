The debate of nepotism in Bollywood is only getting escalated day by day. The debate was started on the couch of Koffee With Karan show by Kangana Ranaut. After a pause now, it re-started post Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic death. The 'star-kids' are getting trolled on social media which pushed many of them to leave micro-blogging site and disable comments on Instagram section as well. Now, adding her bit to the talk is Johny Lever's daughter, Jamie Lever. She explains how not nepotism but it is more about the 'favouritism' in the industry. When Johny Lever and Daughter Jamie Teamed Up For The First Time For a TikTok Video.

In her chat with mid-day, she said, "I can talk about my journey, being a film child, a star-kid, although I don't like saying that, I think when people talk about Nepotism, it doesn't apply to all the star kids. Not all-star kids are given the privilege. I've had a very different journey. There's favouritism, there's no nepotism, there's favouritism to a certain lot."

The comedian further elaborated the same saying, "There's favouritism to a friend's child, there's favouritism to a certain group of people you know." She also added that her father always treated acting as a job and focused more on spirituality, family and friends. Adding to that, she said, "My dad was never filmy, my mother, as I said, came from a very humble background. When I decided to come into this field, my dad never made any phone calls for me, he never said 'My daughter is coming, please launch her." Now, that the debate is on peak, the talk on favouritism is what might need more of focus instead! What are your thoughts on this?

