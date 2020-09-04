Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has thrown an open challenge at Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut asking her not to come back to Mumbai. Kangana took to her verified Twitter account on Friday and stated that she would be arriving in Mumbai on the 9th of September and dared anyone to stop her. "I see many people are threatening me to not come back to Mumbai so I have now decided to travel to Mumbai this coming week on 9th September, I will post the time when I land at the Mumbai airport, kisi ke baap mein himmat hai toh rok le (stop me if you can)," tweeted the actress. Kangana Ranaut Pulls Off Dhanurasana Flawlessly; Actress Seeks God’s Blessings For a Healthy Body and Mind

Kangana's open challenge comes a day after the actress alleged on Twitter that Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has asked her not to come back to Mumbai. "Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir?," the actress had tweeted on Thursday. Kangana Ranaut Claims Sanjay Raut Gave Her an ‘Open Threat’ to Not Return to Mumbai (Read Tweet)

Read Kangana Ranaut's Tweet Below:

I see many people are threatening me to not come back to Mumbai so I have now decided to travel to Mumbai this coming week on 9th September, I will post the time when I land at the Mumbai airport, kisi ke baap mein himmat hai toh rok le 🙂 https://t.co/9706wS2qEd — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 4, 2020

Kangana is currently in her hometown Manali, where she has spent the Covid-19 lockdown with her family.

