Actress Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday looked back at her childhood years when she had to collect money to buy a camera and indulge in a photo session with a friend. "As a kid I collected money and bought a still camera, one of those photo sessions my friend is visibly embarrassed, Sharma uncle the local photographer used to send the reel of my camera to Chandigarh for washing and I remember waiting anxiously for weeks," Kangana tweeted. Kangana Ranaut Gifts Flats Worth Rs 4 Crore to Her Siblings, Says ‘I Am Very Fortunate That I Could Do This for My Family’

The actress shared a picture of herself as a kid in the post. In the photograph, Kangana is seen in a white kurta as she poses for the camera with her friend, who seems embarrassed. Meanwhile, the actress has announced she will star in the second installment of the Manikarnika franchise, titled "Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda". Fitness Alert! From Kangana Ranaut to Taapsee Pannu, Bollywood Beauties Who Underwent Physical Transformation for Their Roles in Upcoming Movies

Kangana Ranaut Reminisces Memory From Childhood

As a kid I collected money and bought a still camera, one of those photo sessions my friend is visibly embarrassed, Sharma uncle the local photographer used to send the reel of my camera to Chandigarh for washing and I remember waiting anxiously for weeks 🙂 pic.twitter.com/VK2n8ZtkyG — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 2, 2021

She has also started preparing for her next film "Dhaakad", and will be seen in the films "Thalaivi" and "Tejas". She will also essay the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in an upcoming political drama.

