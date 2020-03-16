Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's Social Isolation is All About Reading and Doing Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram game is certainly on point and she clearly doesn't come across as a beginner. While the actress was earlier adamant on not being a part of social media and she was quite content with her personal space, her decision to open an Instagram account was only welcomed by fans. Bebo proudly boasts of 1.9 million Insta family and that's barely in a week. And while the actress is still enjoying her entry on social media, social quarantine is obviously restricting her series of uploads. Aamir Khan Responds to Kareena Kapoor Khan Sneakily Clicking His Sleepy Pics, Tells Her 'Pillow Pe Mat Jaana'.

As the Maharashtra Government suggests social isolation and self-quarantine over the coronavirus scare in the country, Kareena and Saif Ali Khan have their week sorted. The couple surely knows how to 'quarantine and chill'. While the Cocktail actor knowing for his fetish for books will be busy reading, Bebo has Instagram to her rescue. Kareena's newest upload on her social media site is all about how she plans to spend the next week being self-isolated. Kareena Kapoor Khan Is Living a Life Beyond Your Wildest Dreams, Her Wordy Tee Shirt Certainly Says So!

Check Out Kareena Kapoor Khan's Post

Kareena captioned her newest pictures as 'Looks like he is 'booked' for the week... While I Instagram' and Kunal Kemmu was visibly impressed with her choice of words. The Chameli actress was probably the most awaited actress on Instagram and her decision has obviously cheered up her fans. Guess, she's waiting for the virus to mark its exit before she starts making headlines for her glamorous uploads on Instagram.