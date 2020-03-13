Kareena Kapoor Khan on Coronavirus Pandemic: ‘Don’t Panic and More Importantly Don’t Cause Panic’

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

From celebs to other eminent personalities across fields, all are posting on their social media handles on how important it is to stay safe and also how important it is to not cause panic. The coronavirus outbreak has affected many around the world. In order to contain the spread of COVID-19, it has been requested to all the citizens to stay away from large gatherings and maintain hygiene protocols. Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who recently joined Instagram, has also opened up about coronavirus pandemic. Coronavirus Outbreak: Here’s What South Actor Arvind Swami Wants the Government to Do to Contain the Spread of COVID-19.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a post on her Instagram story and made a request to all her followers on how important it is to not panic and not cause panic. She wrote, “There is so much of new information coming out every minute and it’s scary for everyone but we need to filter information from the right sources.” She further mentioned, “Don’t panic and more importantly don’t cause panic. Your actions affect those around you. Efforts are being made all over the world and we must all do our part, however small. Stay safe. Love you all.” Coronavirus Outbreak: Made in Heaven Season 2 Shoot Gets Postponed.

Kareena Kapoor Khan on Coronavirus Outbreak

Kareena Kapoor Khan on Coronavirus Outbreak (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Earlier today even south actor Arvind Swami issued a statement in which requested the government to take steps nationwide in order to avoid the spread of this virus. There have been many filmmakers and producers who have postponed the shooting and the releases of films. Many schools and colleges have been shut temporarily and individuals have been asked to stay away from large gatherings.