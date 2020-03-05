Karisma Kapoor Has Not Watched Andaz Apna Apna, Reveals She Was Not Talking to Raveena Tandon on the Sets

Karisma Kapoor, Andaz Apna Apna (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Karisma Kapoor is returning to entertain us once again. She is promoting her upcoming web-series, Mentalhood, these days. Talking to Rajeev Masand, the actress reflected upon the glorious 90s, which she was the queen of. And, she dropped a bomb that none of us Karisma Kapoor fans would have ever been prepared for. She was talking about the Coolie No 1 remake, which she attended the wrap-up party of. She said that she does not remember anything about original Coolie No 1, which she starred in with Govinda and hinted that she might not have even watched the film. And then...she said...it hurts to tell you this...but she has not watched Andaz Apna Apna. 25 Years of Andaz Apna Apna: From Amitabh Bachchan to Shah Rukh Khan, 9 Popular Celebs Who Were Name-Dropped or Made Cameos in the Aamir Khan, Salman Khan Starrer.

"We were working three-four shifts a day," Karisma said citing lack of time for it. "I have never watched Andaz Apna Apna. Oh sorry." Well, at least she was apologetic about it.

In fact, Karisma is not the only one who has not watched the film. Her co-star from the film, Raveena Tandon, had also revealed in November 2019 that she is yet to watch Andaz Apna Apna. "People are shocked when I tell them that I haven’t seen the entire film yet. I have seen bits and pieces over the years, including my scenes that I dubbed for," Raveena said in an interview.

BTW, did you know the two actresses were not talking to each other on the sets of the film?

Karishma further revealed, "There was no time, we didn’t have time to watch our own films. I have such amazing memories of working in these films. Like in Andaz Apna Apna, there was a time when none of the actors was talking to each other. This cult film was being made and all of us were speaking to each other,” Did You Know Aamir And Salman Khan Were Not On Talking Terms On The Sets Of Andaz Apna Apna?

Andaz Apna Apna had the two ladies tied to a big pole with a rope in the climax.

“Once Raj ji (Raj Santoshi, director) thought that it was too much that these girls aren’t talking. There was a huge shot with all the girls and they said ‘cut’ and just left us there. Everybody had walked off. And there was only me and her. We had no option but to say, ‘Uh, can you try and open this?’ It was hilarious and then we broke the ice," Karisma laughed.

Raveena had also talked about the incident. She had said, "The boys tried to bring Karisma and me together. In fact, in the climax, there’s a scene where Karishma and I are tied to a pillar. Rajji said, ‘We won’t untie you unless you talk to one another’. It was all so funny. I remember, while shooting scenes, we would all genuinely laugh a lot as the dialogues were so hilarious. Humne maze bhi kiye aur jhagde bhi kiye.”

Reflecting upon the time they were not talking to each other, Karisma told Rajeev, "It as hilarious." Raveena and Karisma share a good friendship now. Their kids are also friends with each other.