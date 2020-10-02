Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday's latest release Khaali Peeli premiered today in multiple platforms under the pay-per-view model. The amount of subscription fee to watch the film is Rs 299 and netizens are fuming in anger with negative reviews after watching this film today. Twitter users are calling this film a mediocre fare and some have even called it a typical Bollywood masala film from the 80s and there is nothing much the movie offers. A user wrote "Outdated masala flick which fails to entertain & enthral the audience. Ishaan & Ananya Panday acts are the weakest aspect of the film, none of them neither looks & acts like tapori’s. Maqbool khan direction is very poor." Another user said "The whole movie story looks like watching 70s or 80s movies. Totally predictable what's going to happen next, Some part of the movie was good kind of good chemistry between Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday." Khaali Peeli Movie Review: Ishaan Khatter-Ananya Panday’s Taxi Ride Is Entertaining in Parts

Many suggested to not waste Rs 299 behind such a mediocre masala movie and looks like audiences didn't find the film up to the mark in the first place. Speaking about the film, Sreeju Sudhakaran of LatestLY writes "Khaali Peeli kind of lives up to its name of two contrasting emotions in one body. The first half is lithe and entertaining, the second half is blithe and disappointing, though Ishaan and Ananya are consistently good." Khaali Peeli Star Ishaan Khatter Shares How Important Is Fitness in Actor’s Life

Outdated Masala Movie

#KhaaliPeeli - Rating- ⭐️⭐️ TIME WASTE Outdated masala flick which fails to entertain & enthrall the audience . Ishaan & Ananya Panday acts are the weakest aspect of the film, none of them neither looks & acts like tapori’s . Maqbool khan direction is very poor. — Abhishek #StayHomeStaySafe ❁ (@the_avhishek) October 2, 2020

Save Rs 299, Suggests a User

Nothing New to Offer

1 * for this movie... poor script poor acting .... nothing new in this movie... don't waste your time in this movie #KhaaliPeeli — deepak bhapakar (@DeepakBhapakar) October 2, 2020

A Time-Pass Watch

#KhaaliPeeli is a decent time pass watch. It's a tapori mass masala film so gonna be less appealing to classes. Nothing new in story, humour in 1st half is good. Films dips in 2nd half & climax is okayish. @ananyapandayy😍 Ishan Khattar 👍@JaideepAhlawat👌@aliabbaszafar 2🌟 — yashrimali26_ (@YashShrimali18) October 2, 2020

Money Wasted?

Hayyyy bahot hi vahiyat movie hai...shi shi shi..paisa barbad. #KhaaliPeeli — Suman Shah (@Suman01shah) October 2, 2020

Think Twice

Being a movie buff, I am thinking twice to rent the movie with the restrictions. Perhaps, it's a bad decision. #KhaaliPeeli — Dattu ane nenu (@itsmedattu) October 2, 2020

In the film, Ishaan plays a taxi driver named Blackie and Ananya is his love interest. Khaali Peeli is available to watch on pay-per-view in Zee Plex and Zee5. The subscription fee to watch Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday film is Rs 299. Stay tuned for every update on recent OTT releases.

