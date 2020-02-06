Kiara Advani Comes on Board for John Abraham and Aditya Roy Kapur's Ek Villain 2?

Kiara Advani in Ek Villain 2? (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kiara Advani seems to be the new favourite among all the Bollywood filmmakers. After the smashing success of Kabir Singh, the actress registered another hit in her kitty with Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh's Good Newwz. The girl is finally on the right path and she seems to have bagged another meaty project with John Abraham and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead. The sequel to 2014 Ek Villain is finally being planned and we even have its release date sorted. Kiara Advani Pulls Off the Perfect Weekend Outfit and It’s a Steal!

As per reports in Filmfare, the Lust Stories actress has been approached to play the female lead in this sequel that's rumoured to star John and Aditya in the lead. The film is a joint venture between Bhushan Kumar's T Series and Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures. While the previous release was a hit and its music was a crucial factor behind its success, let's hope Ek Villain 2 is able to mint in more amount of money and secure a place in the hearts of the audiences.

Ek Villain 2 will hit the screens on January 8, 2021, and clash with SS Rajamouli's next directorial RRR. The historical drama has Jr NTR and Ram Charan in lead roles with cameo appearances by Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and British actress Olivia Morris. The actress meanwhile has Laxmmi Bomb with Akshay Kumar, Shershaah with Sidharth Malhotra, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan, Indoo ki Jawaani and web series Guilty.