Kumar Sanu is one of the most loved singers who has sung songs not just in Hindi language, but in many other Indian languages as well. It includes Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Guajarati and many others too. He has won many prestigious awards for his contribution to Indian cinema and music. It was in 2009 when Kumar Sanu was awarded the Padma Shri, India’s 4th highest civilian honour. But you’d be amazed to know that the veteran singer of Indian Cinema has never received a National Award. Talha Arshad Reshi Wins the Best Child Actor National Award for Hamid, Says ‘Never Imagined I’ll Receive a National Award in My Very First Film’.

It would be shocking for many fans to learn that a brilliant talent like Kumar Sanu, who has sung some of the most popular tracks in the 80s and 90s, has not won a single National Award. In an interview to Navbharat Times, he has revealed not just about receiving this prestigious honour but also about the manipulations that take place while selecting the candidate for National Award. He was quoted as saying, “I did not receive a National Award yet because maybe they think I don’t deserve one.” The playback singer also revealed that how it is important to motivate artistes at the right time. He further states, “I don’t want a National Award now. I am happy that I have my fans supporting me and they listen to my songs. There’s no reward bigger than my fans listening to my songs.”

Talking about the manipulations that happen, Kumar Sanu stated, “I feel the common man knows it all. They know who deserves what. Why should I comment on it? It is evident that a lot of manipulations happen when it comes to selecting the right candidate for the National Award. I can challenge the ones who have received National Award that my achievements are more than theirs, but I don’t want to get into this mess now. I had never thought of becoming a singer and achieving all that I have, so I am satisfied that I have a huge fan following.” Bigg Boss 14: Jaan Kumar Sanu Opens Up on Being Called a Product of Nepotism by Rahul Vaidya, Says ‘My Dad Has Not Really Supported My Career’ [LatestLY Exclusive].

Some of the singers who have National Award multiple times include KJ Yesudas, Manna Dey, Shankar Mahadevan, Udit Narayan, Hariharan, MG Sreekumar and others. Others singers who have been honoured with the prestigious award include KS Chithra, Shreya Ghoshal, Arijit Singh, Rekha Bhardwaj, Gurdas Maan, Sonu Nigam, Alka Yagnik, Asha Bhosle, Sadhana Sargam and many more across Indian Cinema.

