Reports suggest Naga Chaitanya has stepped into the shoes left vacant by Vijay Sethupathi in Laal Singh Chaddha. Naga is expected to start shooting from the next schedule which obviously depends on when Aamir Khan gets better. The actor has tested positive for COVID-19 and is quarantining at home. There were reports that the next schedule of the film was supposed to take place in Kargil. Did Aamir Khan Give Up Using Phone Completely to Focus on Finishing the Shoot of Laal Singh Chaddha?

About his exit, Vijay Sethupathi had told the News Minute website, "COVID happened. It ransacked all our plans. After the lockdown, I had five Telugu projects in various stages of production to complete. I just couldn’t accommodate Laal Singh Chaddha in my schedule." He has also asserted that Aamir had personally met him and narrated the script to him. But it couldn't happen.

Telugu superstar #NagaChaitanya is making his Bollywood debut... He has been signed in for #AamirKhan's much-anticipated #LaalSinghChaddha and will be playing the role #VijaySethupathi was earlier supposed to essay.. Naga will shoot for his sequence in the film's next schedule! pic.twitter.com/GddVcRZQSj — Rahul Raut (@Rahulrautwrites) March 26, 2021

This will be Naga Chaitanya's debut in Bollywood. Interestingly, his father Nagarjuna will also be seen in Brahmastra which is likely to release this year as well.

