Lalita Dsilva, the former nanny of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's children, Taimur and Jeh, has shared startling details about the failed security system at Saif's Bandra residence, Satguru Sharan. The nanny, who had expressed her concerns for Saif when he was recovering at Lilavati Hospital after being attacked in a burglary attempt, now speaks out on the security lapses. In an exclusive interview with a leading entertainment portal, Lalita revealed the alarming condition of the security system in the building where Saif and his family reside. She specifically pointed out that a camera in Jeh's room was not functioning.

Security Concerns at Satguru Sharan & Saif Ali Khan’s Apartment

In an interview with BollywoodShaadis, Lalita Dsilva spoke about the security concerns. She said, “The maids and all were strong enough to fight back, but main security should be inside also. There was a camera in Jeh’s room but unfortunately was not functioning. The security system is not good at Satguru Sharan. It was on and off and it is the builder’s mistake.” She further questioned how the burglar managed to enter Saif’s apartment, noting, “Everything gets locked once parents are in the bedroom. It is a flat building. Climbing up only with a pipeline but it is also going to the terrace which is fenced with floral bougainvillea things. The entry and terrace door is always locked. Entry from where he got it is a question?” She even mentioned, “I don't know how these people came to know about Jeh’s room, entry of his house.” Saif Ali Khan Discharged From Hospital; Saba Pataudi Praises Female Staff Members As ‘Unsung Heroes’ for Protecting the Actor During Burglary Attempt at His Bandra Residence.

Saif Ali Khan Discharged From Hospital & Increased Security

On January 21, Saif Ali Khan was discharged from Lilavati Hospital after the harrowing incident. Following the actor’s release from the hospital, videos surfaced showing increased security at the residence, with CCTV cameras being installed and measures being beefed up. Reports suggest that Saif has hired a security agency owned by actor Ronit Roy to ensure enhanced protection for his family moving forward.

