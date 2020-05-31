Disha Patani Tweets 'All Colours Are Beautiful' Against Racism, Gets Called Out For Promoting Fairness Enhancing Products

Disha Patani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, the US was left shaken by the death of George Floyd by police brutality. The death sparked protests in several cities in the US. The world is watching as the situation spirals out of control and commenting on it. Many Hollywood celebs like Rihanna, Beyonce, Taika Waititi have extended support to the movement against racism on social media. Priyanka Chopra has also commented. Now, Disha Patani also tweeted against racism but her words backfired. She posted, "All colours are beautiful" and many Twitter users were quick to call her out on her "hypocrisy".

You see, Disha has endorsed fairness enhancing products on several occasions in the past. In India, the obsession with a fair complexion is still a topic of debate. Many fairness enhancing products are still available in the market that many celebrities endorse. She has also promoted Ponds BB+ that claimed to give the user "fairness with a hint of foundation".

Disha has featured in ads for products like Ponds White Beauty that claimed to enhance user's fair complexion with every wash. In her early days, Disha has also starred in an ad for Garnier White Complete that claimed to be the "only cream that gives complete fairness".

Hypocrisy ki bhi had hoti hai. pic.twitter.com/0QJ3sC3p7x — नरेंद्र (@nrenraj) May 31, 2020

All colours are equal but still I will do racist fairness commercials which promises WHITE skin tone. #hypocrisy pic.twitter.com/Rmi5RpwpG1 — Ralphiii (@iRalph11) May 30, 2020

In all fairness, Disha is a hypocrite. https://t.co/B5ume9aRRT — Rajat (@RajjoUnchained) May 31, 2020

Disha is yet to react to this new controversy. Charity begins at home. In India, many women face discrimination over dark skin complexion. For instance, many matrimonial ads in the newspaper, even today, mention that they are looking for a fair-skinned woman.

In February 2020, The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India put forth an amendment that would put a ban on ads promoting fairness enhancing products. Teh idea is to amend the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954. Under this act, brands endorsing pharmaceutical products for fairness of skin, hair loss, improvement of height or obesity, among others, will be fined with a penalty of Rs 50 lakh and will serve a prison time up to five years.

Disha is not the only Bollywood star who has promoted fairness enhancing products in India. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is also guilty of the same. Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Preity Zinta, Dia Mirza, Saif Ali Khan, John Abraham and many many more.

Yami Gautam is another such name. The actress has been the face of fairness cream in India for the past many years. She even mocked herself in one of her biggest hits, Bala, recently.

In an interview with LatestLY, Yami said that she endorsed "whatever makes you happy" whether it is a tanning cream or a fairness cream.

Watch Yami Gautam Talk About Fairness Creams Here:

From the above-mentioned list of celebs, Dia had openly welcomed the government's draft on the ban on fairness products ads. On another occasion, Priyanka has admitted to regretting endorsing such commodities in her career.

Ranbir Kapoor, Kalki Koechlin, Kangana Ranaut, Randeep Hooda, Swara Bhasker, are a handful of Bollywood celebs who have rejected offers to promote the products in question. Sushant Singh Rajput, reportedly, turned down Rs 15 crore for a fairness cream endorsement deal.