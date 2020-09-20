Malaika Arora has finally managed to step outside her bedroom, 14 days after she was tested positive for coronavirus. The actress had earlier shared the news of her being COVID-19 positive and was isolating at her residence since then. Fortunately, she was asymptomatic and has managed to win her fight against the virus. She took to her Instagram account to pen a rather lengthy post about her recent battle and express her gratitude to every individual out there who prayed for her speedy recovery. Malaika Arora Shares an Airport Fashion Meme on Coronavirus and We Wonder Was It Needed?

"Out and about"...M finally out of my room after so many days days, it feels like an outing in itself.... I feel so blessed to have overcome this virus with minimum pain and discomfort. A big thanks to my doctors for their medical guidance, to BMC for making this process hassle-free, to my family for their immeasurable support and to all my friends, neighbours and fans for all their good wishes and the strength that I got from your messages and support," read few lines from her statement. Before Malaika, her beau, Arjun Kapoor had confirmed testing positive for the coronavirus. Amrita Arora Lashes Out at Netizens Circulating Sister Malaika Arora's COVID-19 Test Report (View Posts).

Check Out her Post

Malaika was shooting for India's Best Dancer when she had contracted the virus. Speaking about her experience, the actress in her interaction with Mid-Day said, “Luckily, my family had not contracted the virus. I was shocked when I tested positive because I had not shown any major symptoms or experienced discomfort. I was advised to self-quarantine at home. I made sure that I didn’t step out of my room, and didn’t come in contact with anyone, including my son (Arhaan), the house staff and our dog Casper.”

Malaika had certainly emerged stronger from her entire COVID-19 experience and we are glad to hear about her recovery.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 20, 2020 01:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).