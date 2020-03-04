Malaika Arora Shares an Airport Fashion Meme on Coronavirus and We Wonder Was It Needed?

Malaika Arora (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) is a global concern right now. The disease which first made it's way to the Chinese city of Wuhan is slowly and steadily spreading across other countries too. Having said that, as we all know how social media is a funny place, and so, along with the deadly virus, memes with regards to the same have also gone viral on the web. Well, amidst this scray situation, one of the ways netizens are dealing with it is by going through some hilarious memes online. And joining the bandwagon recently is none other than Bollywood's fashion girl, Malaika Arora. Malaika Arora Weaves Silver Magic with her Evyatar Myor Gown (View Pics).

The Chaiyya Chaiyya actress took to her Instagram and shared a meme on coronavirus. Elaborating on the same, Malla shared a meme which compared airport fashion 2019 to that with airport fashion 2020. It showed how the dressing sense after the virus has hit the globe has drastically changed. Basically, the meme pointed out how covered and protective people are currently and it's a different fashion game at the airport runway altogether. Malaika Arora, the Glam Goddess in Black Is Staggeringly SEXY!

Check Out The Meme Below:

Well, we do understand Malaika's intention here, but at the same time, we feel that such jokes should not be shared as the outbreak is serious and many have also lost their lives. FYI, even India has reported a few positive cases of Coronavirus. Coming back to Malaika's meme, what you think? Was that needed? Stay tuned!