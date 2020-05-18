Malaika Arora Twirls in a Throwback Boomerang Video From the Beach, Says 'The Sun Of Hope And Happiness Will Shine On All Of Us Again' (View Post)

Malaika Arora (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coronavirus pandemic has brought everything to a standstill and it sure has been difficult for everyone to stay positive amid this lockdown. Social media has been providing people with the much-needed outlet for their emotions. From throwback pictures and videos to display of their newly learnt skills, celebs have been trying their best to keep themselves as well as their fans entertained. Malaika Arora after sharing videos of her culinary experiments also made sure to treat her fans with some sunkissed selfies. Malaika Arora's Twinning Partner Is Giving Her A Tough Competition In This Headgear Affair (View Post).

Recently, Malaika took to Instagram to post an old video of her from the beach where she's seen twirling. In the video, we see Malaika sporting a white swimsuit and in the boomerang, she's twirling with delight. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Spinning in the sun, dragging my feet only to comeback where I started from. The world too will boomerang from this 'out of control spin' and the sun of hope and happiness will shine on all of us again." We loved Malaika's positive message about everything coming back to normal soon. Malaika Arora Is Ready to Give Audition For MasterChef Contest After Coronavirus Lockdown!

Check Out the Video Here:

We certainly hope Malaika's saying does come true soon and the sun shines in all its glory again with better times. Recently, Malaika had also posted a fun picture with her sister Amrita Arora's pet, axl. Malaika took to Insta to share a collage of herself which sees her and axl twinning. We bet you are enjoying these posts of Malaika on Instagram and we certainly hope she keeps sharing some more!