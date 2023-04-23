Manoj Bajpayee had an interesting journey into movies. He would rule the theatre circuits in Delhi and even started his own group there. Mumbai however happened with a lot of struggles. Even after a fabulous breakthrough in Satya, Bajpayee had to always wait for that one role that would do justice to his talent. Fortunately now, that fight or struggle is completely over. Today, even in the webseries world, this Family Man has scores of fans and a rich following in the industry. In fact, he is an inspiration for many. One such person is Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Shah Rukh Khan and Manoj Bajpayee Debuted in a Television Film 30 Years Back! Did You Know That?.

In an interview with Anupama Chopra, Nawazuddin Siddiqui revealed that the characteristic laugh that he performs in Kick is inspired by Manoj Bajpayee's laugh from Aks. Kick was headlined by Salman Khan with Siddiqui as the main antagonist.

Manoj Bajpayee plays a twisted superhuman in Aks who possess Amitabh Bachchan's officer act and unleashes mindlessness. Even if you notice other movies, Bajpayee has a distinct laugh for each of them. If you remember Satya, he had this confident air of being Bhiku Mhatre who smiles even in despair.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 23, 2023 08:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).