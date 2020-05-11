Manushi Chillar Interacts With Batch XI and XII Students of Her School Virtually During Lockdown

Manushi Chillar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actress and former Miss World Manushi Chhillar was invited by her alma mater, St. Thomas Girls School in New Delhi, to address the current batch of class XI and XII science students. She interacted with the students virtually due to the lockdown. "It was lovely to see my teachers from school today and interact with my juniors. It was really nostalgic for me and if we weren't battling coronavirus. Manushi Chillar Urges Govt to Distribute Sanitary Pads to the Underprivileged Along with Daily Ration.

I would have done this in person today! I love my school and my teachers. They have shaped me and I'm indebted to them for making my formative years so enjoyable and so enriching," Manushi said. She said it was amazing to interact with her juniors from school. "They made me miss school so much today! We discussed how to never give up on our dreams no matter what life poses in front of us. Miss Worlds Manushi Chillar and Stephanie Del Valle Come Together to Raise Coronavirus Awareness.

This subject is relevant to all of us, especially today, because life as we know it is in lockdown but we all need to look forward to it and not give up on our dreams and aspirations," she said. "I shared with my juniors how I have handled pressures in my life. I heard them out on what they want to achieve and it was amazing to see how passionate they are about their lives. It was a heartfelt interaction," she added.

Manushi is all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite superstar Akshay Kumar in the upcoming film "Prithviraj". Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, "Prithviraj" is based on the life of king Prithviraj Chauhan. It stars Akshay as Prithviraj, while Manushi will play the role of the Sanyogita, the love of his life.