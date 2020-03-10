Milind Soman Shares His Experience Of Being RSS' Part In His Memoir 'Made In India'

Milind Soman (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Model-turned-actor, Milind Soman is currently not much active in the cine space. However, his fit and fine themed Instagram posts always grab the attention of the netizens. In the new development, he recently shared an excerpt from his memoir, 'Made In India.' This excerpt is now going viral on the social media account. In this memoir, he talked about being a part of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) when he was young. Milind Soman Workout & Diet: Fitness Secrets of Ironman of India That Keeps Him Ultra Healthy Even in His Fifties (Watch Videos).

As published by The Print, excerpt from the memoir reads as, "My dad had been part of the RSS himself and was a proud Hindu. I didn’t see what there was to be proud about, but on the other hand, I didn’t see that there was much to complain about either. It just was. I don’t know what my shakha leaders felt about being Hindu—they didn’t really air their views on it to us, as far as I remember. Even if they had, I would not have paid attention—it would have made them sound too much like my dad."

The memoir was launched in the presence of his wife Ankita Konwar and mother Usha, a week ago. He was recently seen in films like Chef, Bajirao Mastani and TV series, Four More Shots. He was also one of the mentors of the reality show, Supermodel of the Year. Speaking of 'Made In India,' it is derived from his popular 90s music video with the same name, also featuring Alisha Chinai.