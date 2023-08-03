After the monumental success of OMG, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is back with a bang. This time, it's OMG 2 which boasts of an ensemble star cast including Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam playing key roles. The film's announcement created a massive buzz that has continued with the first look and teaser, creating curiosity for the trailer. The satirical comedy-drama is a much-awaited sequel to the blockbuster hit OMG- Oh My God! which was a critical and commercial success in 2012. OMG 2 Trailer: Netizens Hail Akshay Kumar As Mahadev in Amit Rai's Film, Call It 'Mind-Blowing'!

The film follows the story of a common man - a father (played by Pankaj Tripathi) who is seeking justice for his son. Akshay Kumar's character guides him through difficult times playing a pivotal role in the film as his mentor. Akshay's look in this film became a major talking point right from the moment the first look was first unveiled. Pankaj's impeccable comic timing and captivating camaraderie between him and Akshay on the screen is something that the audience is eagerly waiting to watch. OMG 2 Trailer: Akshay Kumar as Lord Shiva Turns Saviour for Devotee Pankaj Tripathi in Amit Rai's Film (Watch Video).

Watch OMG 2 Trailer:

The film takes storytelling to a whole new level, revolving around Kanti Sharan Mudgal (Pankaj), a family man of faith, who takes on the system to defend his beloved son. Apart from the visual storytelling and promising cast, the trailer also features some brilliant one-liners that are metaphorical and convey the message without being too preachy.

The songs "Har Har Mahadev" and "Oonchi Oonchi Waadi" have already gained huge success, which adds to the excitement for the trailer release. The film also stars Arun Govil, Pawan Malhotra, and Govind Namdev. It is produced by Cape of Good Films, Ashwin Varde, Vipul D Shah, and Rajesh Bahl, while Chandraprakash Diwedi is the creative producer of the movie. The film is slated for release on August 11, 2023.

