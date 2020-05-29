Pankaj Kapur Birthday Special: 7 Roles Of The Legendary Actor Which Prove What A Genius He Is

Pankaj Kapur in Maqbool. Karamchand and Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Pankaj Kapur is one of the finest actors that we have today. You might feel that he is underutilised and is seen very rarely on the big screen. But Kapur doesn't feel he didn't get his due here. Speaking to Filmfare once, Kapur had said, "I’m choosy about the films I do. It’s also true that I haven’t been flooded with scripts of that nature. But the industry has been amazingly kind to me yaar! Someone with my face and my height and the place I come from has survived 30 years and is still going on." Clearly, he feels he has been rewarded for his job. For us, the carrot chomping smart witty Karamchand is someone who deserves more than what he got on the screens of all sizes. Jersey: Shahid Kapoor Is Nervous About Working With Dad Pankaj Kapur in His Next

Today's generation knows him as Shahid Kapoor's father which is so unfair. So we took it upon us to take the Gen-Z on a tour of 7 of the best roles of Kapur that prove why he is a genius. That's the best way to celebrate this performer.

Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron - Tarneja

Kapur's deadpan expressions and suave demeanor as the bad guy make Tarneja as one of the standout performances in this Kundan Shah classic.

Ek Doctor Ki Maut - Dr Dipankar Roy

Kapur played a haggard and tormented doctor who wants to save humanity but his peers don't let him. The agony and pain feel so real that he won the Special Jury Award at the National Film Awards that year.

Karamchand - Karamchand

A show from 1985 is still fresh in everyone's memory and that says a lot about it. A swashbuckling wise-cracking sleuth who has an unusual way of nabbing the culprit. One of the best detective shows of Indian Television.

Office Office - Mussadi Lal

A common man satire that exposes a lot about bureaucracy in every episode but in a humorous way. Mussadi Lal epitomises the helplessness of an average citizen to get things done through government offices.

Zaban Sambhalke - Mohan Bharti

Kapur's expressions in this show are what make it such a hilarious watch. It goes from stunned to shock to disdain to despair in a flicker of a second!

Maqbool - Abbaji

You need a strong opponent to prove your worth and Abbaji was fab. Pankaj Kapur played the role with so much conviction that you will hate him his character.

Dus - Jamwal

Nobody saw this coming. A witness is after all the culprit...such a fetching performance by Kapur in a movie that's strictly average.