Bollywood playback singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya recently revealed details about his strained relationships with Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in a podcast. He acknowledged SRK's professionalism and class while expressing significant disapproval of Salman Khan. Bhattacharya used strong language, indirectly labelling Salman as "darubaaz" (alcoholic) and "tharki" in the interview. ‘Log Shah Rukh Khan Ko Hakla Kehte The’: Abhijeet Bhattacharya Makes Bold Claims About Bollywood Superstar’s Mockery During His Initial Days (Watch Video).

Abhijeet Bhattacharya On Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan

In a conversation with Shubhankar Mishra, Abhijeet Bhattacharya clarified that his disagreements with Shah Rukh Khan were primarily professional, likening their relationship to that of a "husband and wife." He expressed a desire to mend their relationship, emphasising successful professional synergy between their voices. However, he refused to discuss Salman Khan, stating, "I don't consider him worthy of my comment." ‘SRK No Longer Just a Human Being’: Abhijeet Bhattacharya Reveals Why He Stopped Singing for Shah Rukh Khan, Reflects on Their Feud.

Watch Abhijeet Bhattacharya's Full Interview Below:

Did Abhijeet Bhattacharya Call Salman Khan ‘Darubaaz’?

In the podcast, Bhattacharya addressed his previous comments about Salman Khan seemingly defending him in a hit-and-run case. He clarified that he did not condone Salman's actions. Instead, he merely stated that if individuals sleep on the road, they risk being hit by drunk drivers. “Road par kutte ki tarah so rahe ho. To ek daarubaaz aayega, ek tharki, ab kyu merese wo karwa rahe ho...ye sab chize thi…,” he said. ‘Cheap, Third-Rate’: Sameer Wankhede Reacts to Viral ‘Baap Bete’ Dialogue From Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ While Discussing Aryan Khan’s Drug Case (Watch Video).

Abhijeet Bhattacharya Slams Salman Khan, Lauds SRK

BREAKING Singer Abhijeet in his latest interview - “#SalmanKhan has no talent. Shah Rukh Khan has a class, he is a superstar. Salman has none. No one wants to work with him and he only goes to people and asks for work. He is DAARUBAAZ and THARKI” pic.twitter.com/ZzDUUCVLjy — Kaali🚩 (@SRKsKaali) December 21, 2024

For the uninitiated, singer Abhijeet has sung several hit songs for Salman Khan, including "Tan Tana Tan" and "Chori Chori Sapno Mein." He is also known for his iconic tracks with Shah Rukh Khan, like "Woh Ladki Jo", “I’m The Best”, "Tumhe Jo Maine Dekha” among others.

