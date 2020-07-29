Mumbai, July 29: Actor-dancer Priyank Sharma is set to support a social initiative by showcasing his dancing skills. Priyank will be conducting a special dance session virtually on Thursday, to help raise funds for cancer patients abroad.

"I am very happy to be a part of such an amazing and prestigious event. The fact that I am going to be able to connect with people world over by just a click in the digital space, to not only teach them some dance steps but help raise funds for a social cause which is of utmost importance, is just lovely," said Priyank.

"I am looking forward to entertain, be of good support and virtually connect and interact with people during these times," he added.

"I am looking forward to entertain, be of good support and virtually connect and interact with people during these times," he added.

