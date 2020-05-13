Punit Malhotra Birthday Special: 9 Instagram Pictures Of The Student Of The Year 2 Director That Can Be A Perfect Travel Guide Post Lockdown

Punit Malhotra (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Punit Malhotra is one of the promising young directors of the country. His debut movie I Hate Luv Storys got a lot of love, interestingly. He followed it up with Gori Tere Pyar Mein and Student Of The Year 2. Among his many achievements, he also has the distinction of directing Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. Yes, Malhotra shot a few commercials with them. Being Manish Malhotra's nephew helped him get his first brush with the entertainment and the rest happened because Karan Johar chose to be his mentor.

Did you know Punit even tried acting? Speaking to TOI, he had said, "I was all set to do my MBA till Manish asked me to assist Karan Johar in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. I was 19 then. I then also assisted on Kal Ho Naa Ho and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and even pursued an acting career that went nowhere though I was the face of TVS and Bausch & Lomb brand. While running around with my pics, I wrote a script. I got a lot of work, but none of them were great films." One such assistant direction gigs on Dharma Productions' film won him his first film. Power Couple Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan Collaborates with Director Punit Malhotra, and the Reason Is Intriguing!

But today on his birthday, we would like to get your attention towards Punit's Instagram which is filled with many amazing places. Clearly, he is a travel junkie and thus, we stalked his insta for some travel inspo. At least we can chalk out some plan for when we go to the other side of this pandemic.

Miami blues...

Some Chelsea bling

Magical Mussorie

Frosty Hrishikesh

A beautiful man in Venice

Not leaning on Pisa

Roaming in Rome

Turkey tales

Gorgeous Goa

So what do you think? Does this make you draw up a plan to visit a lot of places once the lockdown gets over? It did for us!