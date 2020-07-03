Today everybody feels obliged to blame someone or the other for Sushant Singh Rajput's shocking demise. The pointless Social media trials have found Karan Johar guilty even though there is no reason to believe so. Just because he favours star kids, he has been slammed by many. The collateral damage in this useless debate is the likes of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Ranbir Kapoor and everyone else who has a filmi background. Recently, Rahul Bhat, the actor from Anurag Kashyap's Ugly or Section 376, took to Twitter to explain why dragging Alia into this is not right as she is a 'brilliant, gifted actor.' But somebody found it to be his way of finding a job at the Bhatts and got a reply from the actor that's going to shut up the troll just right. Sadak 2: Alia Bhatt’s Film in Legal Trouble; Accused of Hurting Hindu Sentiments With Movie’s First Look Poster

The Twitter user was highly amused by Bhat's first tweet and so, the reply from the actor might not make him that happy. Here's the first tweet,

If u call @aliaa08 a product of #Nepotism then you are harming the entire debate.She is a brilliant ,gifted actor,she is here because she is capable of Carrying a film on her shoulders Ps- I ain’t her brother so don’t tag me nonsense without verifying who it is u r referring to — Rahul Bhat (@RahulBhatActor) July 2, 2020

And here's how Bhat answered the troll

NO , I really don’t like movies that her father makes lately , ab bolo ? https://t.co/oisdIBkmDY — Rahul Bhat (@RahulBhatActor) July 3, 2020

Trolls should never be engaged with but it seems at times, you need to give it back right at them for trying to be cocky. Guess Bhat too felt it was required to reply back.

